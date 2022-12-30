CES 2023: Rohde & Schwarz showcases the latest in automotive radar and ultra-wideband testing

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Rohde & Schwarz will present the R&S ATS1500C radar test chamber – a complete test solution for interference and RF performance testing of automotive radar sensors, the primary technology that enables Autonomous Driving. Another highlight will be ultra-wideband testing solution for smartphone and automotive applications using the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester in combination with the R&S ATS800R anechoic chamber.

Developers of automotive radar modules can experience the most complete radar sensor characterization system on the market at the Rohde & Schwarz booth with the enhanced R&S®ATS1500C antenna test system, able to conduct the complete suite of validation tests necessary prior to volume production. It offers full transmitter and receiver measurements as well as interference immunity tests. Additional features include a new temperature test option and a new feed antenna. The new R&S ARC-TEMP temperature test option enables temperature-controlled measurements over a wide temperature range from -40 °C to +85 °C within the chamber, saving time and expense compared with heating and cooling the radar module in a separate climate cabinet. Furthermore, the R&S ARC-FX90 universal feed antenna enables parallel access to vertical and horizontal polarizations.

The fine-ranging and security capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology make it very well suited for automotive applications such as vehicle access control, gesture recognition and child presence detection. Testing the performance of UWB modules and devices is important in the lab and on the production line to ensure compatibility and correct operation. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers, the R&S®CMP200 radio communication tester offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant with IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications and able to conduct UWB FiRa certification measurements. AoA is a fundamental characteristic of ultra-wideband and measuring it in a controlled and accurate way enables chipset vendors to develop state-of-the-art UWB products for automotive and other applications.

Rohde & Schwarz will present its solutions at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5 to January 8, 2023, in West Hall at booth 6757.