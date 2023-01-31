Cervoz launches Power Guard SSD product line: Providing extra power protection for the demanding digital age

Display Technology is pleased to announce the addition of Cervoz’s new Power Guard SSD product line to their embedded portfolio. These advanced storage devices are designed to provide extra power protection during sudden outages, making them suitable for today’s demanding digital age.

The Power Guard SSDs are said to feature a unique power protection system that ensures data integrity and continuity even in the event of power loss, making them suitable for mission-critical applications such as industrial automation, transportation, edge computing and data centre applications. With a range of capacities and form factors, the Power Guard SSDs are easy to integrate into existing systems, and also feature advanced data security and encryption capabilities for added protection of sensitive data.

Customers will be able to choose from the R336, M336, T376, and the latest T436, all offering interface SATA III, with exception to the T436 that has PCLe Gen 3×4 interface which provides even faster data transfer speeds.

Display Technology said: “We are committed to providing our customers with the latest and most reliable storage solutions on the market. We believe that Cervoz’s Power Guard SSDs will be a valuable addition to our product line and will help our customers to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

For more information on Cervoz’s Power Guard SSDs please contact the sales team or visit the website.

Click here to find out more about CERVOZ

www.displaytechnology.co.uk