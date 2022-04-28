Celebrate with us!

We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of our COMBICON portfolio – together with you, of course! Our PCB terminal blocks, and PCB connectors are part of a great success story, which we have written together with our customers and partners. Therefore, we warmly invite you to look back alongside us with pride, and to look to the future with anticipation: To a future full of further innovation, all in the Spirit of Connecting!

From screw to Push-in spring connections, as a PCB terminal block or easy-to-service connector: COMBICON device connection technology has been offering the right connection to transmit signals, data, or power. We want to celebrate this achievement together with you.

Since 1972, our customers worldwide have trusted in COMBICON PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors. All this appreciation is based on the experience from millions of projects: Our customers can always trust in the quality and reliability of leading connection technology from Phoenix Contact. We have always and will continue to meet this high standard, and we want to celebrate that with you.

We have succeeded in setting global standards for half a century with COMBICON PCB terminal blocks and PCB connectors. From innovative concepts to cleverly designed details or customer-specific solutions: The COMBICON portfolio is considered a leader worldwide in connection technology for industry and users. We want to celebrate all this trust and recognition with you. Visit us on our anniversary website – you might be surprised by what you find there.

https://combicon50.phoenixcontact.com/en/combicon-50.html

