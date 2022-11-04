Catch up on supply bottleneck of processors: Smart 4D Systems display modules Pixxi-44 in the Rutronik portfolio

With the Pixxi-44 series, 4D Systems offers the best possible alternative for all those who are looking for display modules that run with the currently unavailable Diablo16 graphics processor, according to Rutronik. Thanks to the Pixxi-44 intelligent display modules, the gen4 range from 4D Systems includes various TFT-LCD colour displays with non-touch (P4), resistive touch (P4T) or capacitive touch (P4CT). These feature microSD memory, optional SPI flash memory, GPIO and communication, and integrated audio generation. Therefore, they are ideally suited for quick and easy integration of a full-colour HMI into almost any application in a variety of vertical markets, such as mobile ventilators.

Special highlight: Many applications developed and written for other 4D Systems display modules with Picaso or Diablo16 graphics processors can also be run on this intelligent gen4 display module – depending on the Picaso or Diablo16 functions used in each case. The modules and other 4D Systems products are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The integrated 4D Labs Pixxi-44 graphics processor offers a wide range of functions and options for flexible design and custom applications. The processor has 14 customizable GPIOs suitable for digital inputs/outputs – four specifically for analog inputs, two each for I2C and UART interfaces, respectively.

The SA display’s 30-pin ZIF/FFC/FPC socket allows connection via 30-pin FFC cable to an application, motherboard or accessory boards for additional functional expansion.

Space-saving, simple integration

During the development of the gen4 module series, particular attention was paid to simple integration and use, considering space requirements. This minimizes the potential impact of display-related circuitry. For example, the display-related electronics are located in the plastic mounting base, which allows application boards to be mounted flush on the back of the gen4. The advantage is that the surface of the application board thus remains free for user circuitry.

The gen4 family products are all fully compatible with the Workshop4 IDE and its four different development environments, providing users with the tools and options necessary to program and manipulate the display in the desired function for the system project.

More features

Resolution: 4.3″ – 480 x 272 resolution IPS TFT LCD / 5.0″ 800 x 480 resolution IPS TFT LCD / 7.0″ 800 x 480 resolution TFT LCD

32KB Flash memory for user application code and data

30KB SRAM pure for user

5-pin 2.54mm (0.1″) header for programming or host interfacing

Latch-type micro-SD memory card connector for multimedia storage and data logging

Selectable 32MB serial flash memory for multimedia storage, data files, fonts or for storing additional code functions (mutually exclusive with micro-SD usage)

DOS-compatible file access (FAT16 format) as well as low-level access to the card memory

Dedicated PWM audio pin for sound generation, for external amplifier

Operation in the range of 4.0 V to 5.5 V (single supply)

4 x mounting tabs with 4.0 mm holes for mechanical mounting with M4 screws (P4/P4T/P4CT models only)

3M adhesive around the perimeter of the CLB for mounting the P4CT-CLB model

RoHS and REACH compliant

The PCB is classified as flammable according to UL 94V-0

For more information about the Pixxi-44 modules from 4D Systems and a direct order option, please visit our e-commerce platform at www.rutronik24.com