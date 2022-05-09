CAT6A Tool-free Field Assembly RJ45 Connector

The tool-free field assembly connector of the Y-Con RJ45 series from Yamaichi Electronics bears the name Y-Con Profix-Plug. This quick and easy to assemble RJ45 connector meets the Category 6A requirements of the ISO/IEC 11801 standard and was developed for industrial applications.

Tool-free assembly

The small and robust connector with IP20 protection rating consists of only a few individual parts and can be mounted quickly and easily in just a few steps. Due to its design and its insulation displacement contacts, no special tool is required for this. And the easy handling saves time and money.

The Y-Con Profix plug fits perfectly to the CAT.6A RJ45 jack Y-Con Jack-6* from Yamaichi Electronics. The RJ45 sockets of this series also meet the CAT6A requirements according to ISO/IEC 60603-7- 51. It goes without saying that the plug also fits all other commercially available RJ45 jacks and can be used in multiport jacks.

Unique integrated power supply contacts

Another feature are the two optionally integrable additional power supply contacts. Up to 3.1 A current can be transmitted via these contacts in addition to Power over Ethernet (PoE). Both jacks and plugs are matched to each other and a corresponding hybrid cable ensures transmission. This offers full flexibility and saves the user an additional cable.

Due to its design, the Y-Con Profix-Plug can be used for many different cable outer diameters and allows the use of both solid single wires and stranded wires of different diameters. Another advantage is that it can be assembled up to 5 times with its insulation displacement contacts (IDC).

These and many other features make the Y-Con Profix plug a unique and reliable connector for many applications in the industry.

Features overview:

CAT6A according to ISO/IEC 11801

Wire connection: IDC contacts

Rated current: 3.1A at 70°C

Lifetime: 1,500 mating cycles

Wire: AWG 22 to 27

Stranded wire: AWG 24 to 27

2 optional power supply contacts

Can be assembled up to 5 times

Can be assembled without special tools

Suitable for cable outer diameters from 6.8 mm to 9.25 mm

>> watch the Tec-TV video on Youtube about the RJ45 Y-Con Profix Plug: Performance package on the construction site

Contact details:

Laurence Gaitskell:

e-Mail: laurence.gaitskell@yamaichi.co.uk

phone: +44 (0)7808 – 493377