Founded in 1981 Castle Microwave is one of the UK’s foremost suppliers of high technology and leading-edge RF and Microwave products with an extensive portfolio and expertise covering components and subsystems used in today’s state-of-the-art Military, Space, Telecoms, Smart Energy and Test & Measurement markets.

With a portfolio of some of the most respected manufacturers in the RF industry, both well established brands and newer companies providing innovative solutions, Castle is able to support components requirements from board level to sub-system operating up to millimetre wave, and test solutions from adapters and cable assemblies, to state of the art network analysers performing at THz, together with integrated systems including antenna measurement ranges and fully anechoic EMC chambers.

For customers working with light waves, Castle can provide an extensive range of parts including interconnect from connectors and bulk fibre optic cable to ruggedized cable assemblies, plus couplers, amplifiers, etc., and test equipment from fibre inspection tools to time domain reflectometers capable of measuring up to kilometres of cable length.

The sales team at Castle Microwave all have a strong engineering background so offer a clear understanding of your requirements and can advise on all facets of design and development from initial inception to final production with a focus on fast prototyping to enable a rapid time to market and production ramp up. Additional technical support is available both over the phone and on-line via our web chat which connects customers with our office based applications engineers to provide immediate assistance, and work with our internal sales team to ensure that enquiries are processed rapidly.

With a modern and well equipped test laboratory, Castle Microwave offers a professional Engineering Service along with a specialist Repair and Calibration Service with specific emphasis on Passive Inter-Modulation for modern telecomm systems, Antenna Measurements and Anechoic Chambers, in addition to simulation capabilities.

As part of the Connexion Technologies Group, Castle is able to introduce complementary capabilities across multiple technologies to provide a complete solution for challenging technical requirements, working with our Group partners to take customers from component selection to delivering turn-key systems.

Castle Microwave operates an ISO 9000 quality assurance system certified by the BSI to ISO 9001:2015 (BSI Registration No. RS21649) and holds additional approvals from our trading partners.