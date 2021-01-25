Castle Microwave and Cadence

With long experience of providing simulation tool solutions to our customer base, Castle Microwave is now pleased to represent Cadence in the UK.

With the capability of the AWR Design Environment, we can assist with the simulation of hardware and system design for a wide range of applications across various industries including 5G/Wireless, Aerospace/Defence, Semiconductors, Automotive, and Academia. Castle provides dedicated applications engineering support to designers solve complex circuit design challenges for amplifiers, antennas, filters, MMICs, RF PCBs, RFICs, passive devices and RF/Microwave modules.

AWR Design Environment platform provides RF/microwave engineers with integrated high-frequency circuit (Microwave Office), system (VSS), and EM (AXIEM/Analyst) simulation technologies and design automation to develop realizable electronics ready for manufacture. The platform helps designers manage complex integrated-circuit (IC), package, and printed-circuit board (PCB) modelling, simulation, and verification, addressing all aspects of circuit behaviour to achieve optimal performance and reliable results for first-pass success.

Cadence AWR Microwave Office circuit design software was supported by Castle in the early 2000’s and the intuitive nature of the user interface has assisted in making Microwave Office a highly popular tool, used by leading manufacturers to accelerate product development of high-frequency electronic designs. RF-aware layout, a vast range of high-frequency models, and a powerful harmonic balance (HB) simulator ensure accurate and fast simulation results. The intuitive interface, innovative design automation, and design-assist features promote optimum engineering productivity and accelerate design cycles for a wide range of applications. Options available to support effective simulation include Network Synthesis, iFilter, iMatch, 5G Library, Radar Library and TX-LINE SOLUTIONS.

Cadence AWR Visual System Simulator (VSS) RF/wireless communications and radar system design software provides link budget and spurious heritage analysis, along with end-to-end time-domain and circuit-envelope simulations. With AWR VSS software, wireless design teams apply behavioural, impedance-aware RF models and baseband signal processing blocks to develop and optimise system architectures and determine component specifications for best overall performance. Users can simulate system metrics such as adjacent channel power ratio (ACPR), bit-error rate (BER), and error vector magnitude (EVM) with pre-configured and user-defined virtual test benches, as well as identify the source of spurious products and other system impairments.

VSS enables the designer to validate RF circuit specifications by co-simulating with Cadence AWR Microwave Office as well as the AXIEM planar 3DEM solver, to support communication measurements for individual components and validate component specifications to meet system requirements.

Cadence AWR AXIEM 3D planar method-of-moments (MoM) electromagnetic (EM) analysis simulator addresses passive structures, transmission lines, large planar antennas, and patch arrays. AWR AXIEM analysis delivers the accuracy, capacity, and speed designers need to characterize and optimize passive components on RF PCBs, modules, LTCCs, MMICs, RFICs, and antennas. Employing automatic adaptive meshing technology, combined with advanced-hybrid meshing technology ensuring reliable results. Additionally, AXIEM supports database imports from enterprise layout tools such as Cadence, Mentor Graphics, Zuken, and more, as well as many design automation features such as automatic addition of ports to EM sub-circuits that greatly simplify the use of EM simulation throughout the design process.

Other Cadence Simulation Tools

In addition to the RF design and simulation capabilities of AWR, we are also to provide support for other innovative tools in the Cadence product range.

Cadence Clarity 3D Solver is a 3D electromagnetic (EM) simulation software tool for designing critical interconnects for PCBs, IC packages, and system on IC (SoIC) designs. The Clarity 3D Solver can solve the true 3D structure by efficiently matching the available computing resources to the size of the design.

Cadence Celsius Thermal Solver is the industry’s first complete electrical-thermal co-simulation solution for the full hierarchy of electronic systems from ICs to physical enclosures. Based on a production-proven, massively parallel architecture that delivers up to 10X faster performance than legacy solutions without sacrificing accuracy, the Celsius Thermal Solver seamlessly integrates with Cadence IC, package, and PCB implementation platforms. This enables new system analysis and design insights and empowers electrical design teams to detect and mitigate thermal issues early in the design process—reducing electronic system development iterations.

Cadence Sigrity Aurora provides traditional signal and power integrity (SI/PI) analysis for pre-, in-design, and post-layout PCB designs. It provides a SPICE-based simulator and the patented Sigrity embedded hybrid field solvers for extraction of 2D and 3D structures.

Cadence Allegro PCB Editor helps bring your innovative and leading-edge designs to life. With a comprehensive, powerful and easy-to-use suite of tools, you can effortlessly tackle the simplest or most complex projects. The constraint driven environment provides real-time visual feedback and ensures the functionality and manufacturability of your PCBs while reducing design time.

