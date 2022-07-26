Cast your vote in the 2022 Electronics Industry Awards

It’s time for the industry to have their say in who should be rewarded and recognised at this year’s prestigious awards

Voting is now open for the 2022 Electronics Industry Awards. Entries and nominations for the awards closed on 27th June, but the industry’s involvement doesn’t end there – all electronics professionals have an important part to play in helping to choose the winners!

Online voting at https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ is open until 25th August and the awards’ organisers, Datateam Business Media, are calling on all professionals working in the electronics industry to cast their vote to help determine this year’s success stories.

How voting works

Subject to meeting the necessary criteria, each entry and nomination will proceed to the decision-making stage.

The decisions are made using a two-part process. Industry professionals will be invited to make their voices heard by casting their vote online at https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/. In the Product and Individual categories, the results of this vote will hold a 50 per cent weight in the final decision. The results of the voting will be tallied with the results determined by an independent panel of expert judges.

In the Business categories, the online industry vote will be the sole determining factor in who wins.

A shortlist of five per category will be announced once the judging and voting have taken place

For more information please visit: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/

Awards ceremony

Our finalists will then set their sights on the 2022 Electronics Industry Awards ceremony. We are delighted to announce that this will take place at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden on 27th October 2022.

A spectacular and memorable evening awaits those attending the awards ceremony. Alongside the prizegiving there will be a sparkling champagne reception, followed by a sumptuous dinner, and disco. This year’s event will also take place alongside the brand-new Instrumentation Excellence Awards, with joint networking opportunities before and after the separate award ceremonies.

More information

For more information about the awards, including booking your seats for the awards ceremony, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ or contact Harriet Campbell on 01622 699 184 or via hcampbell@cieonline.co.uk

The Electronics Industry Awards are brought to you by Datateam Business Media, publishers of Components in Electronics magazine and website.