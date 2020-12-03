Case series Eurotainer in a new design

The design case series Eurotainer (ET) from Fischer Elektronik has been expanded to include a new colour for the feet. The case series Eurotainer basically consists of two extruded aluminum half-shell profiles, 2 mm thick cover plates, also made of aluminium and with a robust design plastic frame with integrated and exchangeable feet. The named plastic frame is offered in the color pigeon blue (RAL 5014) as standard and is supplemented by non-slip feet in the colour red-violet (RAL 4002). With immediate effect the feet are also available in deep black (RAL 9005) as a standard which means that the case has a color-neutral appearance and can be optimally integrated into many other device combinations or environments. The integrated feet not only serve as a design element, but also give the user the option of stacking several cases on top of one another and allow many other areas of application thanks to their slip-resistant properties.

The Eurotainer cases have circumferentially arranged guide grooves on the inside for the horizontal and vertical insertion of circuit cards as well as various other electronic devices and components. A resistant surface is achieved through an anodised surface for the aluminium components of the case, which is available in black and natural colours. An EMC-compliant design is achieved by a transparent, electrically conductive passivation of the aluminium surfaces and the use of special, electrically conductive seals. To protect the passivated surface it is possible to order a black lacquered and shock-proof surface as an option. The use of additional electrically conductive flat seals and sealing cords also enables the protection class IP 54. Further colours for the plastic elements, other surfaces for the aluminium parts, additional mechanical processings and printings are available on request.

