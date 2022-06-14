Can you fit a square peg in a round hole? at Cambion you can!

How many times have you heard “you can’t fit a square peg in a round hole” well Cambion Electronics Limited would like to dispel this notion by introducing its Polygon precision turned pin range, available in various materials.

Polygon press-fit pins from Cambion Electronics Ltd allow direct insertion into plated through-holes (PTH) without damage to the PCB. The corners of the polygon sections maintain connection with the hole plating and continuity through the PCB. The pins are then reflow soldered as part of the standard surface-mount process. Options include vented shoulders for complete solder-fill of the PTH to eliminate voids and gold plating for optimum reliability with lead-free processes.

Whilst square pins allow for greater solder venting, hexagon sections will give greater retention in the hole. All pins are RoHS compliant, with Brass pins for low-current applications, or Tellurium Copper for higher currents, typically dependent upon the heat sinking and temperature environment they are in. Typical applications are DC-DC converters, and non-magnetic versions for use in MRI scanners and other sensitive equipment.

Cambion is autonomous in its manufacturing capabilities with stamping, machining, moulding, automatic assembly and an equipped toolroom all under one roof at its ISO9001, ISO14001 and AS/EN9100 certified Castleton, North Derbyshire facility. Cambion, have a long and established pedigree for high performance electro-mechanical and inductive components serving the professional, automotive, military, aerospace, and industrial markets. Cambion is committed to ongoing product development. Continual Investment, especially in the latest machinery, which has resulted in substantial manufacturing and assembly capabilities.

Cambion Electronics Ltd. Castleton, Derbyshire, UK tel. +44 (0) 1433 621 555

sales@cambion.com www.cambion.com