With 2021 underway, CamdenBoss continues to lead the market in complete enclosure solutions. Whilst 2020 had its challenges, CamdenBoss pushed further to ensure it strengthened their position in engineering solutions in all aspects of the business. The appointments of Mark Russell as Technical Director with 30 years’ experience in high tech industries and medical device manufacture, Nick Branston as Head of Product Development and Danny Pearson as Head of Manufacturing showcases CamdenBoss’ commitment to product development and world class manufacturing. With these key members in place, 2021 is set to be a year of growth, both on the manufacturing front and customer satisfaction.

2020 also saw further efforts of CamdenBoss to bring manufacturing back to UK shores as well as legacy enclosure changes that revive and modernise solutions such as the BIM2000 series general purpose enclosures and the 1100 series stylish ABS enclosures. A strong line up of new products have been developed throughout the year that set the standard for CamdenBoss and its off-the-shelf engineered solution enclosures. This clear direction is set to continue throughout 2021.

UK manufacturing not only helps improve our lead times to the customer but also provides far greater quality control and a refined supply chain when delivering those all-important parts. CamdenBoss is also keen to improve on its environmental impact and, by producing many of its core products in the UK, moving towards a greener future.

Pushing the boundaries of what is expected from an off-the-shelf enclosure, CamdenBoss has utilised its 50 years’ experience and its UK engineering team to release market-leading engineered solutions, designed with purpose that tackle everyday issues that product designers and installers face. Examples of this can be seen in the latest product introductions.

Their Hex-Box IoT enclosure, released in November, redefines the rules of efficiency in PCB manufacture. Its hexagonal shape allows for an array of connections and air flow. Whilst designed and intended for industrial use, the Hex-Box IoT enclosure maintains modern aesthetics, making it suitable for any technology lovers’ home or retail environment. When paired with the unique circular wall mount bracket, it provides an easy install with an inventive twist release mechanism.

The Easy Assembly Electronics Enclosure, the next generation universal enclosure, also released in November, has had record interest. The innovation of a low-cost box offers fast assembly, modern aesthetics and industry changing features, whilst being made in the UK. For CamdenBoss the Easy Assembly has been a huge success.

2021 is set to be a huge year for CamdenBoss as they prepare for a monumental change in their history and manufacturing capabilities… be sure to keep an eye on their socials and news outlets so you don’t miss the big reveal!

