Cambridge GaN devices presents next-gen innovation, available now, at PCIM 2023

Tuesday 9th to Thursday 11th May, Hall 7, Booth 372, Nuremberg Messe, Nuremberg, Germany

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, will reflect the company’s successful transition from start-up to scale-up with a significantly increased presence at PCIM 2023, the world’s largest conference and exhibition devoted to power electronics. The company will unveil the next generation of its ICeGaN HEMT family, detail significant innovations that support dual claims concerning ease-of-use and ruggedness, and provide a full suite of demos.

Giorgia Longobardi, chief executive officer, CGD, said: “The world is eager for GaN to play a leading role in increasing sustainability in many aspects of our lives. CGD is playing a leading role in this movement, by delivering GaN devices that are the easiest to use, while at the same time, being the most rugged and reliable. PCIM is an excellent stage for CGD to prove these statements, and we encourage every visitor to challenge us with their latest designs and applications.”

From 11.15-11.35am on Thursday 11th May, Longobardi will introduce the new HEMT family with a presentation on the Exhibitor Stage (9.551) entitled: ‘CGD Introduce Next Level of Energy savings, Robustness & Reliability for 650V GaN with New ICeGaN Family of SoC Solutions’.

On the CGD booth, (7.372), CGD will present data from Virginia Tech, other innovations that prove the ruggedness and reliability of the compnay’s technology. Designers will also learn how they can easily evaluate CGD’s ICeGaN HEMTs without redesigning their existing boards.

A full range of demos incudes:

– 65W, 240 mΩ QRF evaluation board using new ICeGaN devices that supports CGD’s claims of robustness and dv/dt immunity;

– Active live demo of the QRF reference design connected to power meters will compare the new CGD HEMTs with those of a competitor

– A 350W, 55mΩ PFC2 demo will show the levels of monolithic integration that ICeGaN permits

– 100W PFC and QRF reference design, developed with JVD as an exemplar of the collaboration and partnerships CGD is forging with international partners who are leaders in their fields.

Andrea Bricconi, chief commercial officer, CGD, said: “CGD has all the elements in place – technology, products, manufacturing, infrastructure, distribution – to ensure that we can support the burgeoning GaN market. We are ready to deliver our ICeGaN HEMTs in mass production quantities for all markets, and we are confidant that PCIM is the perfect showcase for us.”