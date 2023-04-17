Cambridge GaN devices announces latest webinar: Enhancing the robustness, reliability and quality of GaN

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has announced the third in its series of webinar tutorials targeting designers, engineers and managers who are evaluating gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. At 5pm CET on Thursday 27th April, Zahid Ansari, VP operations of Cambridge GaN Devices, will present ‘ICeGaN: Enhancing the robustness, reliability and quality of GaN’. A Q&A session will follow.

Zahid Ansari, VP operations, CGD, said: “The use of GaN in power conversion offers the opportunity for significant reduction in energy waste, but adoption of the technology has been constrained by concerns about system and component robustness and reliability. This webinar will explain that CGD’s ICeGaN HEMTs integrate features which enhance both robustness and reliability of GaN power ICs, and how CGD’s manufacturing processes have been designed for quality and continuous improvement.”

During this series, CGD’s GaN experts share their insights on GaN for efficient power conversion and how CGD’s HV technology, ICeGaN, enables ease of use and delivers the highest performance. In the first instalment, ‘Powering up The Future with GaN’, Andrea Bricconi, chief commercial Officer, CGD introduced the basics of GaN, and positioned it in relation to traditional silicon solutions and silicon carbide (SiC), highlighting the potential benefits of the broad adoption of GaN. Following, in the second webinar, CGD’s CTO Florin Udrea discussed State-of-the-art architectures and future concepts in GaN technology for power electronics.

CGD’s ICeGaN 650 V GaN ICs are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. Devices are extremely reliable and rugged, suitable for demanding applications environments. Zahid Ansari holds SB and SM degrees in Electrical Engineering from MIT. He has over 40 years of experience, working in the design and manufacture of silicon, GaAs and GaN ICs and electronic systems, including control ICs for AC-DC and DC-DC converters and the development of motor control inverters.

To register for the upcoming webinar, please click here. The webinars will also be available to view or download from CGD’s website.