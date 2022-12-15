Cambridge GaN Devices and IFP Energies nouvelles sign automotive inverter development deal

French public R&I organisation to use CGD’s GaN HEMTs in innovative, next-gen automotive inverter design

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, has signed an agreement with IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), a major French public research and training organization in the fields of energy, transport and the environment, to develop an innovative automotive inverter using advanced GaN devices.

Dr, Giorgia Longobardi | Co-Founder & CEO, CGD

“Technological innovation is central to all IFPEN’s activities. Therefore we are particularly excited that IFPEN has chosen CGD’s ICeGaN GaN HEMTs in this new automotive inverter design. IFPEN also shares CGD’s belief that close partnerships with key players are essential to the success of any project, so we are proud to be part of this program.”

Gaëtan Monnier, MOBILITY BU Director | IFPEN

“This partnership with CGD is a key element for our future activities in power electronics for e-mobility, specifically for next generation of inverters where a technological step is required to reduce size and increase power density levels while challenging the cost. We count on the cooperation with this young and dynamic, extremely innovative company to address the ambitious challenges critical to the future of e-mobility industries.”

The partnership between IFPEN and CGD combines two highly complementary areas of expertise. IFPEN understands the automotive market and its performance targets. IFPEN possesses a strong position in inverter and software development, with in-depth knowledge of the algorithms and equipment required. CGD’s GaN technology has resulted in industry’s first easy-to-use and scalable 650 V GaN HEMT family. The company’s ICeGaN H1 series are single-chip eMode HEMT devices that can be driven like a MOSFET, without the need for special gate drivers, complex and lossy driving circuits, negative voltage supply requirements or additional clamping components. ICeGaN HEMTs require no cascode structure, no complex multi-chip configurations, and no thermally-complex integrated solutions. Instead, they are a single-chip solution with embedded proprietary logic which enables the coupling with standard gate drivers or controllers. Devices are extremely reliable, suitable for demanding application environments, as found in the automotive market.