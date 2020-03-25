Cadence Digital Full Flow Optimised to Deliver Improved Quality of Results

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has announced that the new release of the Cadence digital full flow—proven with hundreds of completed advanced-node tapeouts—has been enhanced to further optimise power, performance and area (PPA) results across a variety of application areas including automotive, mobile, networking, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI). The flow features multiple industry-first capabilities including unified placement and physical optimisation engines plus machine learning (ML) capabilities, enabling design excellence with up to 3X faster throughput and up to 20 per cent improved PPA.

For more information on the Cadence digital full flow, visit http://www.cadence.com/go/digital.

The new Cadence digital full flow delivers the PPA and throughput benefits through the following key enhancements:

• Cadence digital full flow’s iSpatial technology: The iSpatial technology integrates the Innovus™ Implementation System’s GigaPlace™ Placement Engine and the GigaOpt™ Optimizer into the Genus™ Synthesis Solution, providing techniques such as layer assignment, useful clock skew and via pillars. The iSpatial technology allows a seamless transition from Genus physical synthesis to Innovus implementation using a common user interface and database.

• ML capabilities: ML capabilities enable users to leverage their existing designs to train the iSpatial optimization technology to minimize design margins versus traditional place and route flows.

• Optimal signoff convergence: The digital full flow incorporates unified implementation, timing- and IR-signoff engines, offering enhanced signoff convergence by concurrently closing the design for all physical, timing and reliability targets. This allows customers to reduce design margins and iterations.

“The new digital full flow enhancements build upon the widely adopted integrated flow, further advancing Cadence’s digital and signoff design leadership position and enabling customers to achieve SoC design excellence,” Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager of the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “We’ve collaborated closely with our customers who are under pressure to meet compressed schedules with increasingly large designs, offering them the features they need to realize PPA gains more efficiently.”

The Cadence digital full flow consists of the Innovus Implementation System, Genus Synthesis Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution and Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution. It provides customers with a fast path to design closure and better predictability and supports the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables advanced-node system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence.