As part of the Cadence product offering from Castle, Celsius is a very useful tool to address thermal concerns in any design.

The Cadence Celsius Thermal Solver is said to be the industry’s first complete electrical-thermal co-simulation solution for the full hierarchy of electronic systems from ICs to physical enclosures. Based on a production-proven, massively parallel architecture that delivers up to 10X faster performance than legacy solutions without sacrificing accuracy, the Celsius Thermal Solver seamlessly integrates with Cadence IC, package, and PCB implementation platforms. This enables new system analysis and design insights and empowers electrical design teams to detect and mitigate thermal issues early in the design process—reducing electronic system development iterations.

Key Benefits:

•Massively parallel execution delivers up to 10X faster performance than existing solutions without compromising accuracy

•Integration with Cadence IC, package, and PCB implementation platforms accelerates and simplifies design iterations

•Transient as well as steady-state analysis enable accurate electrical-thermal co-simulation

•Combination of FEA and CFD provides total system analysis

•Provides RF engineers with ready access to operating temperature data for reliability and performance studies

In addition to producing power, objects such as RF/microwave PAs generate heat that directly impact amplifier performance and can result in catastrophic failure. Therefore, RF designers must not only understand the electrical performance of the devices used in their design, but also their thermal profile and operating temperature. The Celsius Thermal Solver supports electrothermal analysis through model information sourced from Microwave Office circuit design software, including existing MMIC design data, geometries such as layout, material properties, and power-source values from RF simulation. The solver integration enables the RF designer and device modelling team to understand thermal operating conditions from within the RF design platform, eliminating bottlenecks and time delays.