Bridgelux Recognized Twice in 2020 IES Progress Report

Bridgelux is proud to announce that it has received two selections for inclusion in the 2020 Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Progress Report.

The first selection is the groundbreaking new Vesta Flex family of two channel drivers with interchangeable controls for tunable white lighting systems, and the second selection is the Gen 8 Vero and V Series COBs with market leading efficacy. As the recognized technical and educational authority on illumination, the IES reviews industry-wide submissions of light sources, lighting components, luminaires, research, and publications for inclusion in their annual Progress Report. Acceptance is based on an impartial judging process to evaluate each submission on its uniqueness, innovation, and significance to the lighting industry.

The Vesta Flex family of specification grade, NFC programable, tunable white LED drivers and control modules is designed to accelerate the adoption of human centric lighting. Vesta Flex is compatible with multiple traditional wired, and new wireless lighting control ecosystems, including wired DALI2 and 0-10V controls, and wireless control options from WiZ, WiSilica, Silvair, and Casambi. This system enables simplified future-proof design flexibility for luminaire manufacturers to develop luminaires with control interoperability to meet the needs of any lighting project. Optimized to work with Bridgelux Vesta Series tunable white LED sources, this combined lighting system is designed to work together out of the box, simplifying the design process and accelerating time to market.

The eighth generation V Series, Vero Series, and Vero SE Series product families deliver up to 185 lm/W (at nominal drive current). This market-leading efficacy is benchmarked at the popular 3000K 80 CRI color point, with efficacies above 200 lm/W possible at other color points across the industry’s broadest range of COB products. Gen 8 COB products also feature up to 3x overdrive capability, delivering a 30% increase in maximum lumens per LES size to support the continuous trend toward luminaire miniaturization, as well as significant increases in lumens per dollar to further reduce the costs of solid-state lighting. Available in LES sizes ranging from 8mm to 29mm, Gen 8 products deliver 800 to 16,000 lumens at nominal currents in a wide range of CCT and CRI options to support a wide variety of lighting applications.

“It is an honor to have our Vesta Flex and Gen 8 COB products represented in this year’s IES Progress Report,” said Jason Posselt, VP of Global Marketing at Bridgelux. “Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Bridgelux remains focused on developing innovative products and solutions as a committed technology partner for our customers. In addition to the IES Progress Report awards, Vesta ThriveTM was the winner of a 2020 LightFair Innovation Award, and both Vesta Flex and Thrive were Sapphire Awards finalists at the Strategies In Light conference. These exciting new products will accelerate the development of differentiated market leading lighting products.”