BOX PC designed for today’s cutting edge AI applications

Display Technology have recently updated their portfolio to include the compact BOXER-8221AI from AAEON. Offering cutting edge computing technology powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

Designed for mid-level deployment of AI and edge computing applications. The Jetson Nano SoC combines the quad-core ARM® Cortex®-A57 MPCore processor with NVIDIA Maxwell™ GPU architecture featuring 128 NVIDIA CUDA® cores.

The fanless embedded BOX PC’s innovative design allows processing speeds up to 472 GFLOPs and is capable of operating multiple neural networks or processing several high-resolution images at the same time. The NVIDIA Jetson Nano also provides the BOXER-8221AI with 4GB RAM and 16 GB eMMC storage.

Certified to CE and FCC class A

Other features for the Boxer-8221AI

LAN x 1 + RS-232 x 2

2 E-Key 2230 x 1(for WiFi)

12Vdc Power input

If you would like to know more about AAEONs Boxer-8221AI please click here

About Display Technology

Established in 1996 as Display Solutions, later acquired by Display Technology in September 2018, the UK subsidiary of FORTEC Elektronik AG. Display Technology delivers the latest technical innovations in displays, touch screens and embedded computing backed by a market-leading service at every stage of the process, from initial consultation through to sample design, volume manufacturing and immediate-response after-sales support. The company’s dominant position within the UK, across all embedded computing market sectors, including industrial instrumentation and control, transportation, retail/point-of-sale, outdoor signage, medical, marine, audio and lighting control and energy management, has been achieved through a combination of application experience and innovation. For more information about Display Technology, please visit the website at: www.displaytechnology.co.uk.

