BOX PC designed for today’s cutting edge AI applications

Display Technology have recently updated their portfolio to include the compact BOXER-8221AI from AAEON. Offering cutting edge computing technology powered by NVIDIA Jetson Nano.

Designed for mid-level deployment of AI and edge computing applications. The Jetson Nano SoC combines the quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor with NVIDIA Maxwell GPU architecture featuring 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores.

The fanless embedded BOX PC’s innovative design allows processing speeds up to 472 GFLOPs and is capable of operating multiple neural networks or processing several high-resolution images at the same time. The NVIDIA Jetson Nano also provides the BOXER-8221AI with 4GB RAM and 16 GB eMMC storage.

Certified to CE and FCC class A

Other features for the Boxer-8221AI

LAN x 1 + RS-232 x 2

2 E-Key 2230 x 1(for WiFi)

12Vdc Power input

