Boost your on-board Wi-Fi – AP3400 Wi-Fi 6 access point

URGROUP, a provider of Digital Train Enhancements in the UK, has introduced to the UK Rail Industry the Rail Certified Wi-Fi 6 AP3400 Access Point. Boasting the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, the AP3400 can offer higher upload rates, simultaneous use of multiple devices and improved data throughput and bandwidth efficiency compared to Wi-Fi 5. Thanks to newest encryption technology, which is part of Wi-Fi 6, the transmitted data is protected.

The dual radio modules enable simultaneous operation on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for up to 200 clients. Additional cabling and costs are saved by requiring only one antenna for the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies on the same 2×2 MU-MIMO antenna link. Thanks to its flat and compact design, the AP3400 Access Point can be installed easily in a space-saving manner.

Now available in the UK from URGROUP, the AP3400 is one of a range of On-Board comms offerings manufactured by Net Module (a Belden Company) that includes the NB3800 5G Router and the ES3300 Managed Switch.

More info at www.ur-group.com.