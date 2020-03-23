Boost your 5G device verification efficiency

Anritsu Corporation introduces its SmartStudio NR (SSNR) environment. Designed for interactive GUI-based functional testing of 5G devices, it is supplied as control software for the MT8000A Radio Communication Test Station.

SmartStudio NR emulates the network conditions and communication between the 5G network and mobile terminal to implement efficient functional tests, application tests, and software regression tests. Users do not need any specialist knowledge about complex scripting and communication protocols between the base station and mobile terminal.

Using an external control tool called SmartStudio Manager, it is possible to create and save the operations of 5G devices and SmartStudio NR as test cases to build automated test environments. For advanced users, SSNR also provides an interface to create IMS test scripts.

SmartStudio NR supports the following tests:

Network connectivity tests and carrier aggregation tests

Add and release LTE and 5G cells

Network reject tests

Power consumption tests and temperature tests

IP throughput performance tests

Messaging/IMS tests

Application tests using internet-connected test server and real application server

Development Background

SmartStudio NR is the natural evolution of Anritsu’s successful SmartStudio product line introduced for 2G/3G/4G. Provided as control software for the MD8475B Signalling Tester, SmartStudio doesn’t need protocol scenarios to be developed.

With the rise of 5G we identified two main issues:

Device complexity rises dramatically, (5G NR FR1 & FR2 complexity), there is a massive increase in band combinations and interworking requirements with existing standards, and so on.

Particularly with release 16, many new vertical markets, besides the traditional smartphones, are expected to be established. Many expert engineers are needed in these new markets, but they will not necessarily focus on in-depth cellular network technology.

SmartStudio NR is designed to address these issues and simplify complex real world scenarios.

Using the software, the end-user can create network and application scenarios easily and efficiently with no in-depth knowledge of 3GPP protocol and scripting languages. The intuitive, objective orientated user interface of SmartStudio NR allows a real-world network scenario, covering 4G/5G radio technologies, to be created quickly and efficiently.

Based on the long-standing experience of Anritsu in cellular technologies, SmartStudio NR enables rapid development of new devices such as Smartphones, game consoles, medical devices, automotive and AR/VR devices, even in new vertical markets identified by 3GPP and beyond.

Product Outline

With a built-in state-machine based GUI, the SmartStudio NR control software simulates a 5G/LTE base station and core network. It uses the MT8000A 5G evaluation platform as a Call Box to implement the following: