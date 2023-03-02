BMZ is new NOX engine supplier

BMZ Group, a globally recognized specialist in lithium-ion batteries, has become NOX CYCLES AUSTRIA GmbH’s motor supplier.

BMZ has already been the supplier of choice for e-bike batteries for the powerful e-mountain bikes from NOX CYCLES for several years. With immediate effect, BMZ will also be the supplier of the BMZ RS motor with 112 Nm and 48 volts, which has already been installed identically as the “Sachs RS” motor by NOX CYCLES for 3 years. The BMZ RS motor is considered being one of the most powerful motors on the global e-bike market.

From model year 2023 onwards, the motors of NOX bikes are clearly marked with the BMZ RS branding accordingly. The point of contact for dealer service requests for these models is thus the BMZ Central Service. The fact that the BMZ Group will be a supplier and service partner for both the batteries and the motors ensures service from a single source for the entire drive system.

Further information on the BMZ Group is available at www.bmz-group.com