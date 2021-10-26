BMZ expands portfolio with on-board chargers

BMZ Group, the lithium-ion battery manufacturer, has added on-board chargers for the e-mobility industry to its portfolio.

BMZ has been designing, constructing and producing vehicle batteries for various well-known customers from the e-mobility industry for years. As a system supplier to the e-mobility industry, the BMZ Group meanwhile also develops precisely matching on-board charging solutions in addition to batteries individually designed for various vehicles.

On-board chargers (OBCs) are elementary components for the charging process of the battery in electric vehicles. OBCs authenticate the electric car at the charging station. They convert the alternating current from the charging station into direct current and provide communication between the vehicle and charging station.

