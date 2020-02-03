BlueID onTouch: subway turnstile speed with high security and convenience

BlueID onTouch brings subway entry-exit flow rates with the highest levels of security and traceability to corporate buildings, universities and other structures.

For existing customers of BlueID’s established in-app-triggered ‘ACCESS’ authorisation management platform, onTouch requires no change in hardware to be enabled other than a firmware upgrade.

Mobile access control software specialist, BlueID, today announces the launch of BlueID onTouch, a functionality that supports secure, smartphone-triggered access to high-foot-traffic locations with speeds of up to one user every two seconds.

By significantly increasing entry and exit tempo, onTouch reduces peak congestion, improves visitor and employee safety and convenience, and makes secure, traceable smartphone-triggered access commercially viable to a much wider range of applications than was previously possible.

In operation, onTouch enables users to open doors and to pass through turnstile gates by simply touching an Android or iOS smartphone to a door or gate reader. The smartlock is activated by either NFC or Bluetooth wireless technology and can open in about one second.

When using BlueID’s standard access solution, authorised users can operate smartlocks by opening the BlueID smartphone app and pressing the unlock icon. This mode of operation also enables users to access other smartlock functionalities such as receiving lock status information and it suits situations where high security is critical.

But as smartlocks move into applications such as corporate buildings and universities, where fast access and user convenience are priority, onTouch allows rapid smartlock operation without the need to open the app. Providing the app is running in the background on the smartphone, users just need to touch the device to the entry-point reader to open the entrance.

“The smartlock market is growing rapidly and while our customers already enjoy the security of our conventional app-operated solution, there is growing demand for faster and more convenient access in high-foot-traffic applications,” says Kai Roemer, Embedded Product Owner at BlueID. “BlueID now offers a state-of-the-art solution supported by all smartphones through the introduction of onTouch. BlueID’s solution is unique in its speed of operation; a user can gain access in about one second – this is twice as fast as competing solutions.”

BlueID onTouch is available as a simple update to existing BlueID apps and as an Over-the-Air (OTA) firmware upgrade to smartlocks already in the field. The onTouch functionality is made available to users via the BlueID ACCESS authorisation management platform, which offers complete control to a venue’s access system administrator.

BlueID offers hardware manufacturers a Ready2Go license for ACCESS firmware, enabling them to easily integrate it into their Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 or nRF52832 Bluetooth SoC-based electronic lock and reader. The BlueID SDK 4.0+ for iOS and Android assists manufacturers in developing the associated app.