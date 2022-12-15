Blaize partners with Korea Telecom to bring AI transformation to Industrial and Enterprise customers

Blaize has announced a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Telecom (KT) — Korea’s leading AI, big data, and cloud service provider. The strategic collaboration brings AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) edge device technical development cooperation for autonomous driving, robotics, and mobility AI vision surveillance management. Blaize and KT intend to coordinate, promote, and support the advancement of manufacturing and services requirements of AI development and education for on-device technology for AI market creation in Korea. The MOU will bolster their united relationship and foster a more robust channel for exchanging views on AIoT edge device manufacturing requirements.

KT plans to expand the development of on-device AI products at the terminal end that can minimize data usage and implement various functions to strengthen the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) service business that combines AI and IoT technology.

For this, Blaize’s tightly coupled software and small form factor, low power, and high-speed data processing hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow that will help KT expand its AIoT efforts.

Through collaboration with development hardware partners like Blaize, KT plans to commercialize specialized terminals and services, such as intelligent IoT routing equipment, micro-mobility services incorporating AIoT technology, and AIoT autonomous driving logistics transport devices for use in distribution, logistics, and smart factories.

“Our expanded collaboration with KT in AIoT edge business advances our shared understanding of technical development in some of the key Blaize markets — automotive, mobility, and smart vision,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize. “We look forward to further extending Blaize hardware and software solutions, serving the 5G+, MEC, and cloud-based AIoT markets.”

