Blackout, brownout, flicker – DC UPS with Supercaps protects 24V applications

The new DC UPS UPSI-2412DP2 from Bicker Elektronik, Donauwoerth/Germany, reliably protects safety-relevant 24VDC applications against system failure and data loss. Fast-charging and absolutely maintenance-free Supercaps (supercapacitors / EDLC) are used for buffering the DC supply voltage. Due to their high cycle stability, supercapacitors have a particularly long service life and are maintenance-free. For the supplied application, this means an increase in long-term availability with simultaneous minimization of the maintenance effort. The compact all-in-one solution in a robust DIN rail housing is ideally suited for long-term use in control cabinet applications and decentralized solutions for protecting embedded IPCs, controllers, motors, sensors, measurement, control and safety technology, and many more.

Supercaps – short charging times, long service life

Unlike batteries, which store energy via a chemical reaction, Supercaps are based on electrophysical principles and are charged and ready for use within a very short time. Under comparable operating conditions, supercapacitors have a service life up to 10 times longer than classic lead-acid batteries. The powerful DC UPS module UPSI-2412DP2 with integrated Supercap energy storage (13.5 kJ) allows fanless 24/7 continuous operation in the extended operating temperature range from -20 to +70°C. Thus, the UPSI-2412DP2 ensures highest reliability and safety for demanding applications in the fields of industry 4.0, automation, robotics, medical and laboratory technology, renewable energies, process technology, infrastructure, surveillance, safety, vision and inspection, among others.

Intelligent input current detection

The implemented PowerSharing function of the UPSI-2412DP2 ensures on the input side that the input power is kept constant and distributed to load and Supercap charger (max. 4.5A charging current) in an appropriately adapted manner. If the load at the output is low, more energy flows into the charger and vice versa. Thus, an upstream AC/DC power supply can be optimally dimensioned.

24VDC emergency power supply with regulated output voltage

In normal operation, the UPSI-2412DP2 forwards the input voltage directly to the output, charges the integrated LiFePO4 battery pack in parallel and monitors all relevant parameters, currents and voltages. In the event of voltage dips or a power failure, a MOSFET disconnects the input within a few microseconds and the connected load is supplied with power from the energy storage without interruption. In backup mode, the UPSI-2412DP2 provides a constantly regulated DC output voltage.

Plug&Play for quick and easy installation

The UPSI-2412DP2 has an integrated USB interface for connection to an IPC system and is recognized directly as a UPS by the operating system – without additional driver or software installation.

Software ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ – Extended functionality and real-time monitoring

The free software ‘UPS Gen2 Configuration’ is available for download for setting and parameterizing the DC UPS system as well as real-time monitoring. The UPS and energy storage status displays include all relevant voltages, currents as well as temperature, state of charge (SOC), run times and cycles. Pre-settable parameters include load sensor (mA), shutdown delay, maximum backup time, minimum charge capacity before system start, timer function and restart delay. With the set values, stand-alone operation is then possible.

Timer function for controlled system shutdown according to time specification

The new parameter “Shut Down OS in” can also be used to set the time before the computer system is shut down and switched off in the event of a power failure. This means that, in addition to your own operating system settings via the state of charge of the energy storage (“Shut Down OS at SOC”), you can now also define a specific time specification for controlled shutdown in UPS backup mode.

Minimum load detection

In the ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software, the minimum output current to the DC load in UPS battery operation can be set and monitored via the load sensor. If the load at the output of the UPSI-2412DP2 falls below this limit value, the integrated LiFePO4 battery is automatically disconnected from the charging and control unit after 10 seconds, so that no unnecessary and creeping discharge can take place. In addition, the UPSI-2412DP2 can also be switched off in a defined manner using the minimum load detection.

Potential-free relay contact for PowerFail

The functionality and behavior of the 2-pin relay connection in the event of a power failure can be defined using the ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software: ‘Normally Open’, ‘Normally Closed’ or ‘Shutdown Pulse’. When the relay is closed, the resistance between the two pins is ⁓ 0 ohms, otherwise the contacts are ‘open load’.

Shutdown & Reboot function for IPC systems

In the event of a ‘PowerFail’, the UPSI-2412DP2 signals the failure of the supply voltage via the integrated interface, so that a controlled shutdown of the computer system is initiated and valuable data is saved. After the supply voltage returns, the integrated reboot function automatically restarts the supplied industrial PC without the need for complex on-site intervention, e.g. in the case of completely self-sufficient computer systems in inaccessible locations.

Quality, safety and reliability – Made in Germany

With its own development and battery production, Bicker Elektronik guarantees the highest quality and safety for all DC UPS products and energy storage devices. System developers also benefit from personal design-in advice and first-class service and support from the power supply specialists at Bicker Elektronik. On request, the development engineers can implement customer-specific special solutions and also offer extensive laboratory and measurement services for complete customer systems.

All product features of the UPSI-2412DP2 at a glance

· Powerful 24V DC UPS (DIN-Rail version)

· Integrated maintenance-free Supercap Pack 13.5 kJ

· Up to 500,000 full cycles

· Fast charging and quickly ready for use

· Ambient operating temperature -20 to +70°C

· Intelligent input current detection

· Regulated output voltage in backup mode

· Minimum load detection

· Power-fail timer function

· Relay contact for power-fail

· Shutdown & reboot function for IPC systems

· Shutdown by external signal

· USB & RS232 interface

· Plug & Play – Immediately recognized as UPS by operating system

· Advanced functionality with ‘UPSGen2 Configuration’ software included

· 3 years warranty

Direct link to UPSI-2412DP2:

https://www.bicker.de/en/upsi-2412dp2