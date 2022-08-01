BEC Select” High-Reliability Terminal Blocks

BEC Distribution Ltd has announced the availability of a new range of high-reliability terminal blocks. They are part of their “BEC Select” range of quality Alternative Passives, offering affordable, high-quality Alternatives to the major manufacturers.

Like all the products in BEC’s Select Range, very high reliability has been the goal, combining cost-effectiveness with high quality. The terminal blocks are available on short lead times, with many ex-stock, offering a fast-turnaround Alternative to well-known manufacturers such as Phoenix Contact, Sauro, PTR, Euroclamp, Stelvio Kontek, and many others.

The terminal blocks are designed and manufactured in accordance with major international standards using high-quality materials and innovative designs. The result is high-reliability, quality products providing excellent mechanical and electrical properties.

For example, the plastic bodies are made from a PA66 Polyamide V0 self-extinguishing plastic, conforming to GLOW WIRE standards. The result is a quality product providing excellent mechanical and electrical properties.

The soldering pins are made of copper alloy with tin plating over nickel plating to ensure reliable soldering even with the new lead free soldering system. The connecting clamp is also made of copper alloy with nickel plating, offering high corrosion resistance.

Products include single-deck, multi-deck, plug-in connectors and spring terminal blocks. DIN Rail versions are also offered – the design enables quick assembly onto DIN rails and the supports can be easily cut to size to suit the PCB layout. The supports are available in both green and black.

BEC is also a franchised distributor of resistors, inductors, coils, chokes, power supplies, LAN Magnetics and Transforms.

