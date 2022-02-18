BEC Distribution Ltd – Alternatives available

With its latest franchised distribution agreements in place, BEC Distribution now offers quality alternatives to major brands for what they believe covers 95% of all passive components including TOKO/Murata, Sumida TDK, Coilcraft, Cooper, Molex, Bourns, Tyco, Vishay, Wurth, Panasonic amongst others.

Many well-known manufacturers currently have lead times of 18-26 weeks, often with product allocation policies. BEC’s alternatives are available from 5-7 weeks delivery (excluding public holidays). Many products are ex-stock, with MOQ of just 10 pcs for samples. The policy of sourcing from different countries around the world ensure continuity of supply without compromising quality.

