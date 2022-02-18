BEC Distribution Ltd – Alternatives available

With its latest franchised distribution agreements in place, BEC Distribution now offers quality alternatives to major brands for what they believe covers 95% of all passive components including TOKO/Murata, Sumida TDK, Coilcraft, Cooper, Molex, Bourns, Tyco, Vishay, Wurth, Panasonic amongst others.

Many well-known manufacturers currently have lead times of 18-26 weeks, often with product allocation policies. BEC’s alternatives are available from 5-7 weeks delivery (excluding public holidays). Many products are ex-stock, with MOQ of just 10 pcs for samples. The policy of sourcing from different countries around the world ensure continuity of supply without compromising quality.

BEC Distribution Ltd

01844 275824

Sales@bec.co.uk

johnd@bec.co.uk

www.bec.co.uk

