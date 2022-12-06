BEC Appointed UK Distributor by Degson

BEC Distribution Ltd has announced a UK Distribution Agreement with DEGSON, a well-established connector and terminal block manufacturer serving global markets. DEGSON’s wide range of products are an important addition to BEC’s “Select” range of quality Alternative Passives, offering affordable, high-quality Alternatives to the major manufacturers.

Founded in 1990, DEGSON is accredited by both UL and VDE. It also has ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO80079-34, ISO/TS22163 and IATF16949 management System certification.

The terminal block product ranges are available on short lead times, offering a fast-turnaround Alternative to well-known manufacturers such as Phoenix Contact, Sauro, PTR, Euroclamp, Stelvio Kontek, and many others.

Products include pluggable terminal blocks, PCB terminal blocks, barrier terminal blocks, transformer terminal blocks. Screw and clamp fixing types are available.

Other product types include a wide range of circular connectors, including waterproof and high vibration resistant versions for harsh environments. Circular connector types include M Series, 7/8 connectors, servo connectors and many more.

BEC is also a franchised distributor of resistors, inductors, coils, chokes, power supplies, LAN Magnetics and Transforms.

For more information, visit www.bec.co.uk