BEC Appointed UK Distributor by BlockMaster Electronics

BEC Distribution Ltd has announced a UK Distribution Agreement with BlockMaster Electronics, an established, global terminal block manufacturer based in the USA. The terminal blocks are an important addition to BEC’s “Select” range of quality Alternative Passives, offering affordable, high-quality Alternatives to the major manufacturers.

Like all the products in the BEC Select Range, very high reliability has been the goal, combining cost-effectiveness with high quality. The terminal blocks are available on short lead times, with many ex-stock, offering a fast-turnaround Alternative to well-known manufacturers such as Phoenix Contact, Sauro, PTR, Euroclamp, Stelvio Kontek, and many others.

BlockMaster Electronics have manufactured termination connection solutions to electrical and electronic markets since 1994. Products include single-deck and multi-deck low power terminal blocks, high and medium power terminal blocks, barrier terminal blocks, screwless terminal blocks, clear connects, terminal strips and spring terminal blocks.

The terminal blocks range from 1 to 380 amps, including PCB styles up to 150 amps and PCB screw terminals from 25–150 amps. There are over 9,500 part numbers, including PCB, Feed-through and Power Distribution types, flange and safety cover options.

BEC is also a franchised distributor of resistors, inductors, coils, chokes, power supplies, LAN Magnetics and Transforms.

For more information, visit www.bec.co.uk