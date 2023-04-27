Base for high-end-computing: New Intel Xeon W-3400 and Intel Xeon W-2400 processor family at Rutronik

With the Intel Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 (code-named Sapphire Rapids), Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is adding new desktop workstation processors to its range that are predestined for high-end computing. With new computing architecture, faster cores, and a new Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) package, Intel’s Sapphire Rapids processors are designed to offer tremendous scalability for increased performance. Support for DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0, and Wi-Fi 6E enables cutting-edge platform technologies and equips them for the increased demands of future computing workloads. Developers and data science experts in particular will benefit from the powerful performance. The Intel Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 desktop workstation processors are available at www.rutronik24.com .

The new Xeon W processors are available with up to 24 cores and 64 threads (Xeon W-2400) or 56 cores and 112 threads (Xeon W-3400) on a single chip, feature a redesigned memory controller and a larger L2 cache as well as the L3 Shared Intel Smart Cache with up to 105 MB. The flagship of the series, the Intel Xeon w9-3495X, is the most powerful desktop workstation processor Intel has developed to date. It offers performance improvements of up to 28 % single-thread and up to 120 % multi-thread compared to the previous generation. In addition, operating frequencies of up to 4.8 GHz with the Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 enable confident handling of the challenges posed by constantly increasing computing power.

More features at a glance:

Increased L2 cache and shared L3 Intel Smart Cache (up to 105 MB)

Intel 3rd Generation Deep Learning Boost (AVX-512 support)

Support for select Intel vPro Enterprise technology

Comprehensive overclocking support for unlocked processors – including the industry’s first DDR5 XMP 3.0 RDIMM memory overclocking capabilities

Operating frequencies up to 4.8 GHz

Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

Target applications:

In the areas of media & entertainment, the new processors are predestined for the creation of 3D scenes, video effects, or game development.

For engineering (CAD, CAE, AEC, simulation), they are ideal for product design, architectural design, product development and analysis, and product visualization.

For scientific computing and artificial intelligence development, the Intel Xeon W-3400 and W-2400 processors support data science, scientific computing, or machine learning / deep learning.

