AX01 board-to-board connector from JAE at Rutronik

Higher reliability through 2-point contact terminal: With the AX01 High Speed Floating Connectors, JAE presents a connector series that is equipped with a special floating technology.

The effective x- and y-directional clearance here is ±0.5 mm. This product family achieves a high transmission speed of 8 Gbit/s and has an innovative and particularly reliable two-point contact technology. This makes them particularly suitable for interference-sensitive applications that rely on the transmission of data in real time: In the industrial environment, these include PLCs, CNCs, industrial PCs, sensor units and controllers, or in the automotive sector, navigation systems, audio and radio modules. The AX01 series of floating connectors is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The connector has a unique terminal structure where there are two contact points per terminal, separated from each other for higher reliability. This allows one contact to remain connected even if another loses adhesion due to contamination. In addition, a rounded surface to the terminal contact ensures less wear and long-term contact reliability. This significantly reduces the risk of failure. To ensure high-speed data transmission, JAE uses a stubless two-point contact structure that does not obstruct the flow of current.

Further specifications of the AX01 Floating Board-to-Board connector: