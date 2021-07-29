AX01 board-to-board connector from JAE at Rutronik

18 hours ago Interconnection, News 87 Views

Higher reliability through 2-point contact terminal: With the AX01 High Speed Floating Connectors, JAE presents a connector series that is equipped with a special floating technology.

The effective x- and y-directional clearance here is ±0.5 mm. This product family achieves a high transmission speed of 8 Gbit/s and has an innovative and particularly reliable two-point contact technology. This makes them particularly suitable for interference-sensitive applications that rely on the transmission of data in real time: In the industrial environment, these include PLCs, CNCs, industrial PCs, sensor units and controllers, or in the automotive sector, navigation systems, audio and radio modules. The AX01 series of floating connectors is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The connector has a unique terminal structure where there are two contact points per terminal, separated from each other for higher reliability. This allows one contact to remain connected even if another loses adhesion due to contamination. In addition, a rounded surface to the terminal contact ensures less wear and long-term contact reliability. This significantly reduces the risk of failure. To ensure high-speed data transmission, JAE uses a stubless two-point contact structure that does not obstruct the flow of current.

Further specifications of the AX01 Floating Board-to-Board connector:

  • Easy pick-and-place due to special cap that further protects the mating area before use and facilitates automatic assembly
  • Uncomplicated mounting due to SMT design
  • Various PCB stacking heights possible: 8mm to 30mm
  • Also available as angled versions with 30 to 140 positions

Check Also

From the cabinet to the field – flexible feed-throughs for M12 and M12 Power

M12 and M12 Power control cabinet feed-throughs from binder ensure a robust and secure connection …

© Copyright 2021, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom