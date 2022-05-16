Award-winning OKW CONTROL-KNOBS for menu-driven electronics

OKW’s elegant rotary/click CONTROL-KNOBS have won an iF Design Award 2022. Hailed as “perfect all round”, they now feature a new, improved design with greater illumination (option).

The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. For 65 years, designers and manufacturers have worked to win the internationally renowned iF label.

Ergonomic CONTROL-KNOBS are ideal as the central element for menu-driven electronics – typically for devices manufactured in high volumes. Applications include measuring and control; medical, wellness and laboratory technology; HVAC; communications; Smart Factory and building control systems.

These soft-touch tuning knobs fit rotary potentiometers or encoders with round shaft ends (DIN 41591). Illumination is via SMD LED technology (5 V). RGB LEDs allow individual lighting and colours, illuminating a translucent optic ring on the top. OKW has increased the number of LEDs on the larger knobs from eight to 12. (The smaller knobs have eight LEDs).

The knobs can be specified with or without a pointer line on the side. They fit securely on potentiometer spindles, using the tried and tested collet fixture system. The maximum torque for installation is 1.5 Nm (function 1.2 Nm).

Each knob comprises two parts – a hard inner body made of robust polycarbonate and a soft-touch TPE outer shell with a smart and practical grooved appearance. They are available in two sizes: ø 36 mm and ø 46 mm (boreholes 6 mm, 1/4”). The standard colours are nero black and volcano grey.

Accessories include LED illumination kits, bases, covers, round nuts and a spanner.

OKW can supply CONTROL-KNOBS fully customised. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking and installation/assembly.

Visit the OKW website for more information: https://www.okw.co.uk/en/Potentiometer-Tuning-knobs/Control-Knobs.htm