Avnet Silica to showcase Solutions for Humans enabled by Artificial Intelligence at embedded world 2020

Avnet Silica, an Avnet company, will exhibit at this year’s embedded world, which is being held at the Messe Nuremberg, Germany between 25–27 February, 2020.

Located in Hall 3A, in conjunction with its Avnet partner companies, Avnet Silica will be available on stand 221 and will be presenting the latest leading-edge technologies from its world-class portfolio of suppliers, as well as highlighting its extensive portfolio of semiconductor-based solutions and services.

The stand will feature demos focused around two areas: the first zone concentrates on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies and applications; and a second more-wide-ranging zone covers a suite of important technology areas including connectivity, sensing, security, power, memory and software and services.

Avnet Silica continues to grow its knowledge and expertise in all these fields via close collaboration with its suppliers to gain enhanced technical understanding of the latest products, technologies and solutions; and by working closely with its customers to assist them in the hardware and software development process to enable them to bring products and advanced end-to-end platforms and solutions to market quicker than ever before.

In the first area, visitors to the stand will see AI and machine learning-based demos on:

• Image, video and sound analytics

• Speech and audio processing

• Condition monitoring and predictive analytics

• On premises and cloud solutions incl. services

• Sensor-to-cloud communications.

This zone will include demos on, for example: an AI-based image-processing microprocessor from Renesas for applications such as networked cameras, service robots and industrial machinery; facial recognition and voice control technology from NXP; handwriting character recognition and acoustic classification technology from STMicroelectronics; plus, an AI multicamera solution featuring Xilinx.

Demonstrations in the second ‘key technologies’ zone area will include:

• Wired communications: showcasing an industrial network demo from Marvell Technology including sensor data, digital factory data and Ethernet network traffic; and Maxim’s I/O Link transceivers

• Wireless connectivity, including: ON Semiconductor’s ultra-low power narrowband sub-gigahertz wireless MCU; a Nordic Semiconductor solution based around the ‘Thingy’ development platform and wireless MCUs for IoT (NB-IoT) and Bluetooth (BLE) communications; a LoRa-based solution from Renesas and Miromico for low-power WAN communications; and Dialog´s products for WiFi and BLE

• Security, including: the EdgeLock™ ‘Plug & Trust’ secure element family from NXP; the SAML11 secure MCU from Microchip; and a demonstration from Avnet Silica, developed in conjunction with ECSO (European Cyber Security Organisation), on a security platform designed to meet the European Cybersecurity Act

• Specialist memory technology from Micron and SanDisk aimed at the IoT and automotive applications, respectively

• A selection of power semiconductor devices and technologies from Maxim, ON Semiconductor, Renesas, ROHM and STMicroelectronics,

• A varied suite of software and service solutions from leading providers including Infineon, NXP and Xilinx.

“A major focus for Avnet Silica at embedded world 2020 will be the latest technologies including AI and machine learning adapted to meet the demands of industrial markets and applications,” said Frank Hansen, Vice President Technical Resources & Marketing EMEA at Avnet Silica. “There we will demonstrate the results of our close collaboration with all the leading semiconductor makers to bring the most advanced embedded solutions to our customers.”

Avnet Silica invites visitors to embedded world 2020 to experience AI and machine learning solutions for the industrial world in Hall 3A, Stand 221.