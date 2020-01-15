Avnet demonstrating the power of four and the complete development ecosystem at embedded world 2020

Avnet has announced details of its presence at embedded world 2020, which is being held at the Messe Nuremberg, Germany between 25–27 February 2020.

All the business units within Avnet’s EMEA components organisation – Avnet Abacus, Avnet Silica, EBV Elektronik, plus Farnell – will be present on the same 689m² stand in Hall 3A, Stand 221.

Integrating and building upon the expertise of the individual business units, Avnet offers a comprehensive product life cycle ecosystem that can help embedded customers wherever they are in their product lifecycle – from concept to design, from prototyping to mass production, and right through to end-of-life management.

“Bringing the power of four major Avnet organisations together at one space at Embedded World 2020 not only allows engineers very short ways to find their solutions, it also demonstrates the wealth of opportunities the Avnet ecosystem provides to its customers in the technology space” said Georg Steinberger, vice president of communications, Avnet EMEA. “Whether you are developing lowest-power “things” for IoT, complete edge-to-cloud solutions with full connectivity or machine-learning concepts for complex industrial manufacturing environments, Avnet has the know-how and resources to help you turn an idea into a use-case and ultimately into real solutions.”

Engineers and technical specialists from all the business units in Avnet EMEA will be on hand to discuss the current and future projects of customers. Highlights of the dedicated areas for each of the four business units include:

Avnet Abacus

Avnet Abacus, a leading distributor of interconnect, passive, electromechanical, power supply, energy storage, wireless and sensor products, will be showcasing leading-edge technologies including: industrial and high-speed connectors for the IIoT; energy storage solutions such as rechargeable batteries for medical and IoT applications; power technologies including miniature point-of-load DC conversion modules for multi-core processors and FPGAs; motion, pressure, movement and position sensors for building automation and remote-monitoring applications; wireless connectivity technologies for 5G, NB-IoT, LPWAN and Bluetooth; plus a wide range of innovative passive devices for power conversion and RF applications.

Avnet Silica

Avnet Silica, a leading European semiconductor distributor, will be presenting cutting-edge technologies from its world-class portfolio of suppliers. The distributor will have demos on AI and machine learning applications in areas such as image and video analytics, sound analysis, and speech and audio processing. Also, on show will be all the latest in key technology areas including connectivity, security, memory, power, and software and services.

EBV Elektronik

EBV Elektronik, a leading specialist in EMEA semiconductor distribution, will be focusing on computing at the edge with smart, secure and connected devices and solutions. As well as the drive to link up and connect buildings and help create the cities of the future, markets and applications under the EBV spotlight at the show will include the industrial, scientific and medical sectors, along with more vertical markets such as automotive and aerospace.

Farnell

Farnell, the development distributor, will be presenting its range of solutions to support design engineers involved in the development of intelligent IoT and IIoT devices and systems. The distributor will be placing particular focus upon the next-generation technologies in AI, connectivity, machine learning and sensing. Visitors to the stand can explore how Farnell can help them prepare products and solutions that are ready for tomorrow and the years beyond.

One additional highlight of Avnet City will be a number of highly innovative IOT showcases and demos, presented at the Avnet City Plaza. Among them: Raspberry Pi Industrial, Brainium, Microsoft Azure Sphere and Witekio – Avnet’s recent software acquisition.

Join Avnet EMEA with its business units Avnet Silica, Avnet Abacus and EBV Elektronik; and Farnell, at embedded world 2020 in Hall 3A, Stand 221.