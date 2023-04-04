AUTRONIC launches HFBC80-W/Ks: a robust and efficient DC/DC converter for railway applications with ultra-wide input voltage range

AUTRONIC, a provider of power supply solutions and sister company to Display Technology, has launched the HFBC80-W/Ks DC/DC converter, a reliable and efficient solution for railway applications. This compact converter offers an ultra-wide input voltage range from 14.4 V to 154 V, making it suitable for a variety of on-board voltages used in railways. With a power output of 80 watts, the HFBC80-W/Ks can cover all international on-board voltages from 24 V to 110 V in a single device, making it a cost-effective and efficient option for railway applications.

The HFBC80-W/Ks DC/DC converter is designed to withstand harsh environments, with a full encapsulation that ensures vibrations, shocks, surge bursts are addressed, and it can be used in environments with high humid heat. The device’s operating temperature ranges from -40°C to 85°C, making it suitable for use in extreme conditions. It is compliant with critical railway safety standards, including EN 50155 and EN 50121-3-2 (EMC), ensuring that it is a reliable and safe option for railway applications.

One of the key features of the HFBC80-W/Ks DC/DC converter is its high efficiency, which can reach up to 92 per cent. It also has an integrated hold-up time of 10 ms (class S2), eliminating the need for external hold-up capacitors. The compact design of the device (113 x 46 x 35mm) allows for easy installation and its high efficiency reduces power losses, making it a cost-effective solution for railway applications.

The HFBC80-W/Ks DC/DC converter is equipped with inrush current limitation, overvoltage and overtemperature protection, and active reverse polarity protection, making it a safe and reliable option for railway applications. The device is open-circuit and continuously short-circuit proof, and can be connected in parallel with other modules, offering greater flexibility and scalability. The output voltage is also adjustable, providing greater customisation options.

Click here to view the HFBC80-W/Ks