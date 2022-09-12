Autonomous Mobile Robots improve production efficiency and reduce human accidents

Affected by the epidemic in recent years, not only the commerce and logistics industries but also more and more manufacturers have decided to introduce AGV and AMR (Autonomous Mobile Robot) to improve production efficiency and reduce human resources or accidents. AMR can assist operators in picking materials and carrying out actions with laser guidance. These robots can also communicate with each other and cooperate to complete tasks. And reducing the flow of people could also save time and costs. It can even combine AMR with robotic arms and apply it to the production line by connecting WMS (Warehouse Management System) and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) in series, which can assist operators in completing material distribution to the machine. Production at the designated location.

Such applications are one of most people’s expectations for the future of life. From an industrial perspective, various technologies required by robots are gradually available. Still, service-oriented AMR applications are diverse, and the architecture and functions needed for each field are not the same, which hinders the overall development. SINTRONES recently launched the ABOX-5211 series of industrial computers to quickly create a carrier-type or service-type AMR that meets market needs and implements delivery applications such as classified picking, environmental disinfection, and hazardous material removal.

SINTRONES’ new ABOX-5211 series industrial computer is equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core i9 processor, eight GbE, and optional eight PoE (Power-over-Ethernet), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for various automated factories and mass transportation. Equipped with dual SIM card slots to support 5G and LTE communication, it can quickly achieve stable and efficient wireless network transmission.

ABOX-5211 has a unique “One-sided I/O Focusing” integrated design, and all critical external device connection interfaces are designed on the same side, which makes subsequent expansion and maintenance easier. Various arrangements and technical integrations are designed to meet the needs, specially tailored for the advent of the AMR generation.

Taiwan’s industrial computer industry has attracted worldwide attention. Among the many vertically integrated application fields, smart transportation has always been the main application with much-anticipated profitability. SINTRONES started with the manufacture of In-Vehicle Computing systems. Since its establishment in 2009, it has accumulated more than ten years of complete R&D experience and successfully opened new ground in important markets such as Europe and the United States. Through long-term accumulated design practical experience of cooperating with end customers in Europe and the United States, we get the interaction and inspiration of countless precious customers’ first-hand feedback and then continue to accept the next challenge. Continue to develop various vital products that SINTRONES’ all products can use in harsh vehicle situations.

For more information, please visit the SINTRONES website.

https://www.sintrones.com/ABOX-5211.html