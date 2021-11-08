Automatically print & place labels anywhere on a PCB

Brady Corporation introduces A8500 FlexCell PCB Label Printer Applicator – label precision print and apply system developed for high quality product and component marking in PCB assembly and similar applications. It is ideal for the high volume applications such as PCB, component and product marking in automotive, electronics, manufacturing and other high quality industries. It automatically prints & places reliable traceability labels anywhere on any multi- or single board standard PCB in 3 seconds.
Watch A8500 FlexCell in action >>
Benefits:
- Place labels anywhere on a PCB with a consistency and accuracy of 0.1 mm. Easily position labels on an
- actual PCB picture that can be stored for reuse.
- Print data from an ERP-system on demand, on reliable traceability labels that resist the entire PCB
- manufacturing process.
- Easily connect in-line to any PCB manufacturing line with SMEMA-compliance
Features:
- Conveyor with ESD belts
- X/Y Etel high speed magnetic motors
- Z pneumatic cylinder
- identifies PCB’s from 100x100mm to 350x400mm
- label vacuum management
- 2 cameras for label pick-up and PCB origin definition
Discover A8500 FlexCell from Brady >>
Visit Brady booth (A2 – 305) at Productronica 2021 tradeshow and see our automated identification systems live!
Brady Corporation
Wildmere Industrial Estate
Banbury, Oxon OX16 3JU
Tel: +44 (0) 1295 228 288
csuk@bradycorp.com
www.brady.co.uk