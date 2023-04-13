AUO unveils new square displays in 28″ and 44″ sizes

Display Technology are pleased to add the new square displays from AUO to their portfolio. These displays come in two sizes, a 28″ and a 44″, and are designed to offer exceptional viewing experiences from all directions.

Introducing AUO’s square TFT display, the P281SVN01.0, with a stunning 28.1″ diagonal size. It boasts a resolution of 800 x 800 pixels and a brightness of 700 cd/m², offering exceptional image quality, according to Display Technology. With a wide viewing angle of 89° in all directions, this display is suitable for commercial settings. Measuring 526.8mm L x 526.8mm W x 10.7 mm D, it’s compact yet impactful. The display comes equipped with an LVDS interface and has an option for touchscreen functionality. The operating temperature range is between 0 – 50°C. With its unique design and top-notch performance, this display is sure to make a lasting impression.

Additionally, AUO’s P449SVN01.0, a square TFT display with a generous 44.9″ diagonal size and a resolution of 1280 x 1280 pixels. This display is suitable for those seeking an immersive viewing experience, with a brightness of 700 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 4000:1, delivering sharp and vivid visuals. The display also features LED backlighting and provides a wide viewing angle of 89 degrees in all directions. Measuring 829.2mm L x 829.2mm W x 10.7 mm D, this display is compact and impactful. It comes equipped with an LVDS interface and is part of AUO’s special formats series, categorised as square displays. Designed for 24/7 continuous use, this display is perfect for applications that require extended operating hours.

Click here to view the 28” Square type display.

Click here to view the 44” Square type display.