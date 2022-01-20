At Rutronik’s power portfolio: RECOM 100W and 300W DC/DCs in eight-brick format with high efficiency

RRECOM’s RPA100E and RPA300E series offer two new cost-efficient DC/DC products in eighth-brick format with high efficiency of more than 90 percent.

Ispringen, January 2022 – Efficiency of >90% even at low load: With the RPA100E and RPA300E series, RECOM is adding two new cost-efficient DC/DC products with outputs of 100W and 300W respectively in the DOSA-compatible, through-plated eighth-brick format (58.4mm x 23mm) to its portfolio. Both product series have a high-power density with a typical efficiency of 94.8% (RPA300E) and 92% (RPA100E). The high efficiency of more than 90% is maintained even at low loads, making them suitable for applications with low standby losses. The eighth-brick DC/DCs are suitable for demanding applications in telecommunications, test and measurement as well as data centers, industrial automation and Power over Ethernet (PoE). The RECOM portfolio is available at www.rutronik24.com.

While the RPA100E-W has a wide 4:1 input range of 16-72V for nominal voltages of 24V, 28V and 48V, the 300W version has a range of 36-75V for nominal 48V supplies. In addition, fully regulated trimmable 5V and 12V outputs (100W) or 16-35V (300W) are available.

The RPA300E features an integrated heat spreader that allows direct screw mounting to a heat sink or cold wall. Full-load operation of this component without a heat sink is up to 60°C with forced air and up to 85°C with load derating.

Extensive protective measures

Both series have comprehensive protection against input undervoltage, short circuit, output overcurrent, overvoltage and overtemperature. Control is via on/off control or remote sensing.

The RPA100E and RPA300E series are certified to the UL/CAN/CSA 62368-1 safety staard for basic insulation and comply with the CISPR22 Class B EMC standard with an external filter.

The footprint of both devices conforms to industry-standard DOSA, with a profile of just 11mm in the 100W variant and 12.7mm in the 300W device. The standardized pinout is compatible with quarterbricks.

