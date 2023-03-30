Astute to stock largest quantity of Oxley’s ET2020 Elapsed Time Indicator in Europe

With 50 pieces already available and more arriving soon, Astute will hold up to 500 units of Oxley’s ET2020 military spec Elapsed Time Indictor (ETI) by summer 2023.

These rugged and durable ETI’s are assembled using hybrid technology to ensure suitability for the most demanding of applications and have been used on programmes including the British Army Challenger II MBT and the Eurofighter Typhoon.

Oxley’s ETI system guarantees non-volatile text storage and recall and 10 years un-powered data retention to deliver reliable usage monitoring.

Available to order now and shipped directly from the UK.

Find out more please contact Oxley BDM Stewart Burns stewart.burns@astutegroup.com