Astute launch asset tracking solution for the military & aerospace sectors

Astute Electronics, experts in franchised ‘Hi-Rel’ electronics, has diversified into providing technology solutions with the launch of SALUS, its new asset tracking platform. Working in partnership with Convert Technologies, a location and data reporting technology company, Astute will launch the SALUS solution firstly in the UK and then look to expand its footprint through their global representation and relationships.

With SALUS, Astute have identified and addressed a major gap in the provision of asset tracking solutions for the Mil-Aero Sector. By reporting location, condition and status of assets and equipment, SALUS is said to dramatically increase productivity, and reduce management costs, resulting in increased operational efficiency. According to Astute, the Mil-Aero sector has no solution like SALUS, providing location as well as data services relating to equipment and assets; Astute want to be able to offer to their customers this technology to support their business operations.

SALUS monitors the position of tags attached to assets and equipment in a radio network across a Mil-Aero operational site, defined by fixed anchors. With location reporting of assets to <2m both indoors and outdoors on the same network, SALUS is easy to install and operates exclusively with LoRa Technology, operating at 2.4 GHz. SALUS can then be customised to a customer’s specific requirement to track and report on the assets and equipment held within their enterprise.

A short video can be viewed here https://astute.global/astute-launch-salus-a-ground-breaking-asset-tracking-solution-for-the-military-aerospace-sectors/ for further information.

Geoff Hill, Astute’s MD, said: “I am delighted we can bring the SALUS solution to the Mil-Aero sector, working in partnership with Convert Technologies. From the customers I have spoken to, this solution will be a game changer for the management of assets and equipment on their many sites and I am delighted Astute can offer this solution to our customers.”

Martin Boddy, Convert’s MD, added: “I am really excited by our partnership with Astute, they are an ideal partner for us to work with due to the strength of their customer relationships in the Mil-Aero sector and the excellent track record they have for delivering for their customers.”