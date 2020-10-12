Astute Electronics Signs GSI Technology Franchise Agreement

A promising future for this new partnership, with Astute Electronics offering technical support for new designs across the full range of GSI Technology memory components

Astute Electronics is now a designated UK and Ireland distributor of GSI Technology’s high-performance SRAM and LLDRAM products.

“It’s a great pleasure to have the honour of representing GSI Technology,” says Mick Martin, Memory Division Manager at Astute Electronics. “They offer one of the largest high-performance memory portfolios in the market that are well suited to our core military, medical, automotive and Hi-Rel applications.

“We’ve been continuously impressed by GSI’s commitment to innovation, especially their radiation-hardened products for extreme environments, and Gemini®, their APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. We’re looking forward to working on new designs that fully leverage these core strengths.”

Astute Electronics aims to become a key design-in partner for GSI Technology, advising customers on how to incorporate their memory products within new designs and providing technical advice directly from the manufacturer. GSI Technology’s SRAM and LLDRAM feature very high transaction rates, high density, low latency, high bandwidth, fast clock access times, and low power consumption.

Astute Electronics offers global bespoke solutions across all market segments and across all sectors of the electronics industry and is a value-added partner for GSI Technology.

Astute Electronics – Your technical partner for GSI Technology products in the UK and Ireland.

