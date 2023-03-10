Astrocast and SensAlpin to develop satellite communication monitoring stations based on SatIoT

Astrocast, a global nanosatellite IoT network operator, has announced that the Swiss Polar Institute has selected the company to develop a resource-optimized satellite communication system for remote snow, glacier, and permafrost monitoring stations in Central Asia. This project aims to address challenges associated with acquiring a continuous time series of correctly measured environmental parameters over a long time period; with consistent quality, particularly at remote high-latitude and high-altitude field sites.

This project, which was initiated and driven by the University of Fribourg, Switzerland will apply the satellite communication technology, developed by Astrocast, to these remote monitoring stations. In doing this, Astrocast will work closely with SensAlpin GmBH, Davos – a company that designs, builds, and operates specialised equipment for environmental monitoring. The technology deployed will be optimized for minimal resource use, e.g. low power consumption, and will significantly reduce the prohibitive costs associated with existing satellite communication services. Once developed, the system will first be tested in the Swiss Alps, before being implemented on a recently drilled permafrost borehole in the Akshiirak region in Kyrgyzstan.

This integration project is a joint effort between Astrocast and SensAlpin. Together, both organisations have worked on a solution that integrates Astrocast’s Astronode S+ on top of the control cabinet of the stations. As part of the trial, an adequate housing for harsh conditions, as well as the software for controlling the Astronode S+, will need to be implemented and tested in Davos before it is deployed in Kyrgyzstan.

Climate change poses a significant challenge for humanity, and the related global implications will influence and threaten future economies and the livelihoods of many coming generations, especially in developing countries. The UN General Assembly agreed upon 17 Sustainable Development Goals and related Targets, representing an overarching framework for implementing the Paris Agreement at the 21st Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. This project forms a part of this framework and supports these aspirations.

In addition, this project also aims to improve the current services of the Hydromet and other research agencies in Kyrgyzstan and other countries in Central Asia.

astrocast.com