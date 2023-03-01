ASRock IEPF-9010S-EY4 high-performance GPU AI available from Impulse Embedded

The ASRock IEPF-9010S-EY4 high-performance GPU AI system is now available from Impulse Embedded and provides a rich selection of I/O and storage options. Featuring the Intel R680E chipset the IEPF-9010S-EY4 supports up to 65W Intel 12th Gen Core processors and can be partnered with up to 250W NVIDIA GPU in a rugged package suitable for AI inference at the Edge.

The IEPF-9010S-EY4 features an LGA1700 CPU (Central Processing Unit) socket and can support a wide range of Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake high-performance processors including the flagship Intel Core i9 12900E, a 16-core 24-thread hybrid processor that features eight Big or Performance cores with hyper-threading and eight low power Efficient cores that are more akin to low power computers and share many similarities to the Elkhart Lake Atom cores.

By utilising Intel’s new Thread Director in Windows 11, Windows can assign demanding tasks to the larger Performance cores whilst pushing background functional tasks to Efficient cores allowing the system performance to be more focused on high-intensity workloads.

Flexible expansion options with rich I/O features

The need to perform AI Inference at the Edge is becoming increasingly commonplace in the industrial sector and as the technology behind these embedded systems improves the capability to perform and support more features is extended. The IEPF-9010S-EY4 is no different in this case with a wide array of features that can help businesses tailor the system to the needs of their application.

The system is expandable but remains compact with support for up to three PCI-Express Gen4 cards, via 1x PCIe [x16], 1x PCIe [x8] and 2x PCIe [x4] which can be used in a variety of configurations. Most beneficial to AI inference is the support for up to 250W GPUs like the NVIDIA 24GB RTX A5500 which features 320 Tensor cores for accelerating machine learning applications.

The flexibility continues with a wide range of I/O options including six serial ports, six USB ports, 16-channel digital I/O, and five 2.5Gbps LAN interfaces, of which two support PoE (Power over Ethernet). For additional comms expansion, there are also two full-size mPCIe slots, one M.2 2280/3042/3052 B-key slot for 5G cellular support or additional storage, one M.2 2230 E-key for Wi-Fi and six breakouts for SMA antennas.

In addition, the IEPF-9010S-EY4 operates over a wide range of temperatures ranging from -40°C through to +75°C (35W CPU), with high shock and vibration resistance to ensure reliable functionality even in the harshest environments.

Impulse Embedded can fully configure the IEPF-9010S-EY4 to customer’s exact specifications in their UK based engineering facility with a choice of processor, memory, storage, peripheral cards, and operating system.

www.impulse-embedded.co.uk