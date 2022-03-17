Arrow Electronics shows ‘Power for Everything’ at PCIM

Arrow Electronics will be exhibiting a wide range of power applications from its extensive line card of suppliers at PCIM Europe in Nuremberg (Booth 525, Hall 7) from 10-12 May 2022.

Under the headline ‘Power for Everything’, Arrow’s presence will showcase the breadth of solutions the company addresses in markets including automotive, industrial, medical and automation. Visitors will be presented with a selection of typical power applications, in block diagram form on touchscreens, which they can click to select technologies from various suppliers to complete the design.

Development boards, like modular evaluation boards or onboard charger solutions, will be available for visitors to examine among other applications. The booth will also feature an e-bike, which can be won in a prize draw.

Arrow will be joined by manufacturers who will present the latest tech trends in concise 15-minute presentations that explain key aspects of their technologies and products.

Arrow represents a great variety of suppliers and offers technologies ranging from silicon based, through silicon carbide, to GaN. Arrow’s specialized field application engineers offer advice and guidance on component selection for product development. Solution-specific hardware and software support is available from Arrow’s Engineering Services Center, as well as from trusted third parties.

Arrow will be presenting in the exhibitor forum in Hall 9 of PCIM on Power of Everything/Motor Drive and bi-directional charging.