Arrow Electronics publishes Embedded Security Solutions eBook

Arrow Electronics has published an eBook that covers all the security considerations that should be taken into account by embedded product developers to help minimise the vulnerability of their products to threats, both malicious and unintentional.

Recognising that security has many parts and that breaches often occur wherever is the weakest point, Arrow has compiled a checklist of the ten fundamental elements for robust security and details these in the eBook. Arrow has drawn on its expertise, and that of its broad range of suppliers, to map out security guidance for anyone developing an embedded or connected device today. The company describes how this can be executed in practice, from initial design to system implementation and throughout the supply chain.

As well as mapping out which parts of a device need protecting, the hardware and software that can deliver that protection, and a glossary of key security terms and concepts, the book also details a selection of products from Arrow’s suppliers that can form the basis of trustworthy embedded security solutions.

The Arrow Embedded Security Solutions ebook can be downloaded here.