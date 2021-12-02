Arrow Electronics PSA Certified development kit accelerates time to market for IoT devices founded on PSoC 64 root of trust

Arrow Electronics has unveiled the PSoC 64 IoT Security Workshop Development Kit, a PSA Certified platform that helps accelerate the development of secure systems using the PSA Certified trusted methodology.

The kit is Arrow’s first PSA Certified product and has been created in conjunction with Infineon. IoT device developers can leverage this platform to align with accepted industry and government standards for electronic security and help ensure compliance with emerging IoT legislation, including NIST 8259A and EN 303 645. The kit has been evaluated by SGS Brightsight, a leading global independent security evaluation laboratory, and is PSA Certified Level 1.

The kit helps developers to quickly start their projects. It includes the Infineon PSoC 64 Secure AWS IoT Pioneer Kit, Arrow PSoC 6 IoT Sensor Shield, Shield2Go kits, and AWS cloud enablement with certified functional APIs and integrated dashboard for monitoring and visualization. PSA Certified Level 2 PSoC 64 silicon offers a root of trust (RoT) that provides a basis for trusted services such as crypto and secure storage. The development kit is a pre-tested and validated reference design that is built with sensor-to-cloud security in mind for end-to-end security purposes.

In addition, as the first ever PSA-certified platform to use Amazon FreeRTOS, the PSoC 64 IoT Security Workshop Development Kit simplifies programming, deployment, and management of IoT devices, as well as easing secure connection to AWS Cloud services for edge.

The methodology provided by PSA Certified, combined with Arrow’s end-to-end support, helps minimize risks for developers, reduce costs, and accelerate time to market, including security certification of the final product. The PSA Certified approach was co-founded by Arm and embodies security goals that help ensure consistent cyber-protection and cover the entire device lifecycle.

Developers using the kit can be sure their devices meet the PSA Certified 10 security goals, including assuring that devices are uniquely identifiable and securely attestable, that only authorized software can be executed, and that there is support for isolation and secure update while preventing unauthorized rollback. The approach also promotes interaction, which facilitates monitoring and awareness of security status, as well as restricting the Secure Processing Environment to a minimal set of trusted services. Users can be confident they have covered all these challenges, while leveraging the PSoC 64 RoT and approved Trusted Firmware-M (TF-M) for Arm Cortex-M processors.

“Industry collaboration and standardization is crucial to secure the future of IoT,” said David Maidment, senior director, secure devices ecosystem at Arm. “Arrow is leading the way in developing PSA Certified designs that device manufacturers can use to build security into the heart of end products, enabling security adoption at scale and reducing the barriers and costs associated with security best practice.”

“We are pleased that Arrow Electronics have selected Infineon’s PSA Certified PSoC 64 Secured MCUs for their PSA Certified Development Kit,” said Erik Wood, director of microcontroller security at Infineon. “We continue to work closely with Arrow to provide the best possible time to market and user experience for their customers.”