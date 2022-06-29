Arrow Electronics opens new primary distribution centre in Netherlands

Arrow Electronics has opened a new, state-of-the-art primary distribution centre (PDC) in Venlo, the Netherlands. The PDC is the key hub serving all customers of Arrow’s electronics components business in Europe. It is one of the company’s largest warehouses worldwide and replaces its existing facilities in the region, providing increased capacity for future growth.

Arrow has invested in the latest logistics technology and infrastructure to help customers and suppliers achieve better time-to-market, as well as quality and service enhancements. Particular emphasis has been placed on helping ensure not only current but future requirements are met regarding physical and virtual security, business continuity and business processes.

The PDC will support a broad range of technologies that Arrow offers its customers in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). These include semiconductors, passive and electromechanical components and connectors, embedded solutions and component programming.

Venlo, situated on the Dutch border with Germany, is one of Europe’s most important logistics hubs. Arrow built its first facility there in 1999, and the new site is close by.

“We are excited to embark on this new facility in Europe,” said Chuck Kostalnick, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, Arrow Electronics. “Arrow is committed to the Venlo area and our team of highly skilled employees in the region. This project gives us the opportunity to develop the already excellent services offered to our customers and suppliers, support Arrow’s business growth in various segments, enhance the working conditions for our team, and provide the flexibility to adapt according to future needs.”

In line with Arrow’s goal to continually improve its environmental performance and foster a culture of environmental engagement, the PDC is designed to use the latest energy efficient technologies, maximizing resource reuse and minimizing waste. It has achieved an Excellent rating according to BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method), a sustainability assessment method used to plan infrastructure and buildings, as well as gaining a host of other horizontal and vertical sector certifications.