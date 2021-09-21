Arrow Electronics offers RBZ Robot Design’s system-on-modules

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement to sell RBZ Robot Design’s SIMPLIA system-on-module (SoM) series worldwide. These SoM solutions feature a compact form factor that allows them to offer not only a powerful processor, but also wired and wireless IoT connectivity elements, advanced HMI interfaces and artificial intelligence systems. The SoMs are compatible with each other which means that the designs are scalable in both performance and connectivity.

Founded in 2003 as an independent design house, RBZ has evolved its services and products to offer customised solutions and SoM systems based on NXP processors. The SoM offerings allow a high degree of configurability to serve different industries with a strong focus on applications requiring connectivity.

The entire product range includes an optional NXP authentication element, which allows the products to meet the latest device certification standards.

The SIMPLIA products can be customised in terms of both memory and form factor. RBZ can incorporate proprietary communication systems or customers’ own electronics if the production volume is sufficient. Carrier design and development of customised SDKs for customers are also available.